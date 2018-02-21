The United States' men's hockey team was eliminated from the Olympic tournament with a 3-2 shootout loss to Czech Republic. The Czechs will face the winner of the Norway-Olympic Athletes From Russia game in the medal round.

The U.S., which advanced to this round via a 5-1 win over Slovakia, jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Ryan Donato goal that came just over six minutes into the game. Czech Republic leveled the score nine minutes later via a goal by Jan Kolar.

Czech Republic, which entered the game as clear favorites to advance, looked to have seized control of the game in the second period. Tomas Kundratek put the Czechs ahead 2-1 with a goal, and the team dominated possession and appeared ready to add to their lead when they got a power play. But Jim Slater scored a shorthanded goal against the run of play to tie the score at 2-2.

No goals were scored in the third period, though the U.S. hit the post with under ten minutes remaining.

The ten minute overtime period also came and went without a score. That sent the game to a shootout, with each team receiving five shots a piece with different shooters. Czech Republic won the shootout 1-0, with the lone goal coming on the team's first shooter.

The U.S.' goalie Ryan Zapolski opened the shootout with a save, but the U.S. could not consolidate the save with a goal. Czech Republic jumped out to a 1-0 shootout lead by scoring on its second shootout attempt. Next up for the Americans was Donato, who could not get it past the Czech goalie. Zapolski kept the U.S. alive with back-to-back saves on Czech Republic's third and fourth shooter, but the United States—including Ducks prospect Troy Terry—could not score. Another Zapolski save put Bobby Butler in a must-score situation, but he could not find the net.