Norway remains atop the medal table at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea with 35 total medals comprised of 13 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.

Norway added a bronze medal to their total after the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined that Russian curler Aleksandr Kruselnitcki was guilty of doping when he and his curling partner wife won a bronze medal in the mixed pairs. His wife did not test positive for any performance enhancing drugs.

Krushelnitckii admitted to the doping violation. He tested positive for meldonium, which was added to the banned substance list in 2016 and resulted in a slew of positive tests by Russian athletes including tennis superstar Maria Sharapova.

Krushelnitckii has been provisionally suspended as CAS continues to investigate the positive test.

Germany remains in second place on the medal table with 25 medals—13 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze.

The United States moved up from fifth place to fourth with the women's hockey gold medal in a ridiculous shootout.

