Cross country skier Jessie Diggins will be the flag bearer for the United States at the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Team USA announced.

Diggins along with Kikkan Randall became the first American women to win a gold medal in cross country skiing when they beat Sweden and Norway.

Diggins passed both countries on the final lap to bring home the historic medal.

We’re so excited to announce that our own @jessdiggs will be carrying the flag at the Olympic closing ceremony!! 🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aA7iZMqozE — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 23, 2018

“This is such an incredible honor for me. I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me. It’s so inspiring to feel the support and cheering from everyone," Diggins said in a statement.

The flag bearer selected met with controversy for the opening ceremony when luge athlete Erin Hamlin was selected for the honor over speedskater Shani Davis.

The eight winter sports federations split their votes with four each for Hamlin, who is two-time world champion and four-time Olympian, and Davis.

Davis said that Hamlin was selected via a coin flip and that the coin toss "dishonorably" done.