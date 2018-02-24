Canadian ski cross athlete David Duncan, his trainer Willy Raine and his wife were arrested in South Korea after police say a vehicle was stolen and the driver was impaired at the time of arrest, according to CBC News.

Daegwallyeong Police told CBC News that Raine was behind the wheel and had a blood alcohol level of .16, while the legal limit in South Korea is .05. All three have been restricted from leaving South Korea, though their case will be expedited through the legal process.

Duncan, a 35-year-old who is a two-time X-Games gold medalist, finished eighth in the ski cross in Pyeongchang.

""I would like to apologize profusely for my inexcusable actions," Raine said in a statement released by the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC). "Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved."

Raine is a former Olympian himself, having competed in the alpine skiing in the 1992 Games in Albertville.