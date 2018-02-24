The United States' men's curling team capped off an unlikely run with a 10-7 upset win over Sweden to win the Olympic gold medal at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

It is the first time in history that the U.S. have won gold in men's curling, an event that made its debut in the 1992 Games in Albertville.

This gold looked particularly improbable when the Americans started round robin play with a 2-4 record, but the U.S. won three straight matches to advance to the medal rounds. In the semifinals, the U.S. beat heavily favored Canada 5-3 to set up a date with Sweden. They capped off their remarkable run with a fifth straight win to take the gold medal.

Sweden entered the gold-medal match as the number one team in the world and comfortably beat the U.S. 10-4 in group play.

The U.S. team is led by skip John Shuster, a four-time Olympian. The other members of the team are Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo, and they're coached by Phil Drobnik.