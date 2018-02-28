The International Olympic Committee has reinstated Russia to the Olympic movement after two of the country's athletes failed doping tests at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Russia had received the ban following a doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

"The final notification of all remaining test results from the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) delegation has been received from the Doping-Free Sport Unit (DFSU)," the IOC said in a statement. "The IOC can confirm that all the remaining results are negative."

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his Olympic bronze medal after admitting to a doping violation. Krushelnitsky was one of 168 Russian athletes that competed at the Games.

The IOC suspended Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics late last year after finding evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of its anti-doping system.

This latest ruling by the IOC has no inpact on the upcoming Pyeongchang Paralympic Games, being held March 8–18.

The Russians competing in those games will be known as the “Neutral Paralympic Athletes."