Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman sued the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, saying both organizations knew that former team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her and other gymnasts.

The lawsuit says that Nassar, who also worked for Michigan State, sexually abused Raisman at the Karolyi Ranch National Training Center in Texas, at many competitions and during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

"My highest priority has been to push for change, so future generations of athletes will be safer," Raisman said in a statement. "It has become painfully clear that these organizations have no intention of properly addressing this problem. After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented. Meanwhile, thousands of young athletes continue to train and compete every day in this same broken system. I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed."

Raisman was more than 150 women, who accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan with another 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

At Nassar's first sexual abuse sentencing, Raisman ripped USA Gymnastics saysing the organization was "rotting from the inside."

The Nassar case led to overhauling USA Gymnastics, as the entire board of directors and its president resigned and the organization has cut ties with the Karolyi Ranch.