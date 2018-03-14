The United States Olympic Committee has reportedly informed the International Olympic Committee that Salt Lake City, Reno and Denver are interested in hosting the 2030 Winter Games, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

The letter sent to the IOC does not mention the 2026 Winter Olympics, which currently have a March 31 deadline for those interested.

Fischer notes that the IOC could possibly award the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics together, which is why the USOC is expressing its interest.

The IOC awarded the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games to Paris and Los Angeles respectively at a meeting in September 2017.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing in 2022. Sion (Switzerland), Calgary (Canada), Stockholm (Sweden), Sapporo (Japan) and Graz and Schladming (Austria) are among the reported contenders for 2026. The host will be selected by the IOC in 2019.

The United States has not hosted a Winter Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002. It has also hosted Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York in 1932 and 1980 as well as Squaw Valley, California in 1960.

The U.S. could face competition from a possible Lillehammer (Norway) bid for 2030.