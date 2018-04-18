Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee and Michigan State University, claiming those organizations did nothing as she was allegedly abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Wieber, who was a member of the 2012 "Fierce Five" Olympic gymnastics team that won a gold medal in London, filed the suit Tuesday in Los Angeles.

She said that Nassar abused her about 10 times over a six–year period.

"My parents trusted USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar to take care of me and we were betrayed by both. And now, the lack of accountability from USAG and Michigan State, have caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused, and disappointed," Wieber said in a statement.

Wieber follows Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jamie Dantzscher, who have each sued Olympic organizations and Michigan State over the alleged abuse by Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan with another 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also conducting an internal review over their handling of sexual-abuse allegations against Nassar.