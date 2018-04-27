The 2018 U.S. Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams went to the White House on Friday for the customary meeting and picture posing with the President.

But the group was missing some notable athletes who choose not to attend the meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lindsey Vonn, Erin Hamlin, Adam Rippon, Chloe Kim and Gus Kenworthy were among the athletes who choose not to go, according to USA Today.

Rippon, who said back in February he wouldn't visit the White House and has been outspoken of the administration, chose to use the day to donate to his favorite causes.

Olympians from the 2018 Games have been invited to go to the White House today. I will not be going. I will not stand with people who discriminate against those that they perceive as different. In lieu of going to DC, I have donated to a few of my favorite causes 🙆🏼‍♂️❤️ https://t.co/qDXqswTHdF — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) April 27, 2018

USA Today Sports reporter Christine Brennan said she's covered many ceremonies over the years has "never seen this many Olympians bailing out on meeting the President of the United States just two months after the Games."

Mike Moran, a former USOC spokesman said something similar in the article.

“What’s remarkable is the number of athletes who have spoken out about not visiting the White House,” he told USA Today in a phone interview. “It’s very much the same thing that’s going on with professional teams: athletes who feel very aggressive about making their comments known about the White House visit."