Adam Rippon Among Team USA Stars Skipping White House Visit

The group was missing notable athletes who choose not to attend the meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

The 2018 U.S. Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams went to the White House on Friday for the customary meeting and picture posing with the President.

But the group was missing some notable athletes who choose not to attend the meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lindsey Vonn, Erin Hamlin, Adam Rippon, Chloe Kim and Gus Kenworthy were among the athletes who choose not to go, according to USA Today.

Rippon, who said back in February he wouldn't visit the White House and has been outspoken of the administration, chose to use the day to donate to his favorite causes.

USA Today Sports reporter Christine Brennan said she's covered many ceremonies over the years has "never seen this many Olympians bailing out on meeting the President of the United States just two months after the Games."

Mike Moran, a former USOC spokesman said something similar in the article.  

“What’s remarkable is the number of athletes who have spoken out about not visiting the White House,” he told USA Today in a phone interview. “It’s very much the same thing that’s going on with professional teams: athletes who feel very aggressive about making their comments known about the White House visit."

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)