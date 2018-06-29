Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar was indicted on six counts of sexual abuse of a child by a Walker County grand jury in Texas. The charge comes after an investigation into abuse allegations at the Karolyi Ranch, which served as the training facility for USA Gymnastics' national team.

Debbie Van Horn, who worked closely with Nassar, was also indicted on one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. The incidents date back to the early 2000s.

Waljer County District Attorney David Weeks told reporters that it is an ongoing investigation.

Bela and Martha Karolyi, the former heads of the USA Gymnastics team and founders of the ranch, were not charged with any wrongdoing. The Karolyis had denied any knowledge of mistreatment by Nassar. Some victims of Nassar have pushed for criminal charges against the Karolyis. The ranch has been closed since January.

Nassar is currently serving a 40 to 175 year prison sentence for multiple sex crimes in which he abused more than 150 young women.