Larry Nassar Charged With Sexual Assault At Elite Texas Gymnastics Center

No charges were filed against Bela and Martha Karolyi.

By Chris Chavez
June 29, 2018

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar was indicted on six counts of sexual abuse of a child by a Walker County grand jury in Texas. The charge comes after an investigation into abuse allegations at the Karolyi Ranch, which served as the training facility for USA Gymnastics' national team.

Debbie Van Horn, who worked closely with Nassar, was also indicted on one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. The incidents date back to the early 2000s.

Waljer County District Attorney David Weeks told reporters that it is an ongoing investigation.

Bela and Martha Karolyi, the former heads of the USA Gymnastics team and founders of the ranch, were not charged with any wrongdoing. The Karolyis had denied any knowledge of mistreatment by Nassar. Some victims of Nassar have pushed for criminal charges against the Karolyis. The ranch has been closed since January.

Nassar is currently serving a 40 to 175 year prison sentence for multiple sex crimes in which he abused more than 150 young women.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)