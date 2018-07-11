Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Randall announced on social media. Randall, 35, took to Twitter to reveal her diagnosis.

"The color pink has taken on a new chapter in my life as I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer," Randall wrote. "Although we caught it early and the prognosis is good, my life will change quite a bit in the coming months."

The five-time Olympian revealed on her blog that she began her first round of chemotherapy on Monday.

Randall and her teammate Jessie Diggins made history in PyeongChang as the first American women to medal in cross country skiing. They won gold in the team sprint event and beat silver medalist Sweden by .19 seconds. Randall retired after the Games concluded.

Prior to Pyeongchang, Bill Koch was the only other American to medal in any cross country sport. He won a silver medal at the 1976 Innsbruck Games in the 30-kilometer event.