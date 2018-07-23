Ryan Lochte Suspended 14 Months for Anti-Doping Rule Violation From Posting Photo On Social Media

The U.S. swimmer will serve a 14-month suspension for violating anti-doping rules by receiving an IV infusion. 

By Emily Caron
July 23, 2018

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced Monday that 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte has been suspended until July 2019. 

The sanction comes after Lochte posted a photo of himself getting an intravenous infusion, a method that broke anti-doping rules and prompted an investigation into the swimmer. Lochte was not using a banned substance, according to the Associated Press, but anti-doping rules prohibit athletes from receiving IVs unless related to a hospitalization or through an exemption.

"I wasn't taking anything illegal. Everything was legal. You can get it at CVS, Walgreens, but there are rules, and you have to obey them," Lochte said in a press conference Monday afternoon, according to NBC's Nick Zaccardi.

The rules from the World Anti-Doping Agency state: "Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times – except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Fédération Internationale de Natation Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List."

Lochte added that he still plans to train to swim in Tokyo 2020.

The 14-month ban, retroactive to May 24 when the investigation began. This marks Lochte's second suspension in less than two years following his 10-month suspension for his behavior during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Lochte will miss several top competitions including the national championships that start this week in California, the Pan Pacific Championships later this year, and next year’s world championships.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)