Simone Biles Will Make First Return To Competition Since Rio At U.S. Classic

Simone Biles will make her return to competition when she takes part in the U.S. Classic on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 27, 2018

It will be Biles' first meet since the Rio Olympics. 

Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist, winning gold in the team, all-around, vault and floor exercise in 2016. She also won a bronze in the balance beam in 2016. It was the most successful games ever for a U.S. female gymnast. 

She has also won three world all-around championships.

On Saturday, Biles will compete in the all-around, which will be shown live on the Olympic channel and again Sunday at 2 p.m. on NBC. One of her coaches, Laurent Landi said Biles' overall difficulty is greater than it was in 2016, but she is prepared, reports NBC Sports.

She'll compete against reigning world all-around champion Morgan Hurd and national champion Ragan Smith. 

