Watch: Bode Miller, Wife Open Up About Daughter's Drowning

Bode Miller, wife open up about daughter's drowning death

By Scooby Axson
July 30, 2018

Former Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller and wife spoke publicly for the first time about the drowning of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, in an interview that aired Monday on NBC's "Today" show.

Emmy Miller died June 10 after falling into a neighbor's swimming pool.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pray for the opportunity to go back to that day and make it different," Morgan Miller said. "But now we have this opportunity to make other parents' days different."

The Millers said they later learned drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children one to four years of age and added they will be "more vigilant" in helping others to prevent accidents like this.

"It's the number-one way that you could potentially lose your kid. And if it's number one for me, I want to know about it," Bode Miller said.

"I think it does in some way help to heal a little bit, that maybe we're preventing it from happening to somebody else."

The Millers are expecting their third child this fall.

"That was my first concern," Morgan Miller said. "Besides the fact of never being able to see my daughter again, it was, every time, how am I supposed to bring a new baby into this world without — with just losing my baby?"

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)