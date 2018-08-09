Photos: What Beijing's Abandoned Olympic Venues Look Like Today

The then-stunning stadiums from the 2008 Beijing Olympics are now empty and unusable. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 09, 2018

The 2008 Beijing Olympics provided a number of stunning views, most notably from the Bird's Nest, home of the opening and closing ceremonies. But a decade after being used for the XXIX Olympiad, Beijing's stadiums are now in decay, empty and unusable for sporting events anf entertainement. 

The Beijing stadiums join the their former hosting counterparts in Athens and Rio as once grand venues that have become eyesores. Many of the stadiums are now filled with weeds and grass, destroyed by weather and little to no upkeep.

Check out the current state of Beijing's once-pristine stadiums below. 

GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP
GREG BAKER / AFP

The next Summer Olympics will be in Tokyo and begin on July 24, 2020. The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris before the Summer Games return to the United States with Los Angeles hosting in 2028.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)