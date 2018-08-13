Shalane Flanagan Will Return To Defend Her NYC Marathon Title

Shalane Flanagan will return to the New York City Marathon to try and defend her historic title.

By Chris Chavez
August 13, 2018

Shalane Flanagan has decided not to retire and will run the 2018 New York City Marathon in hopes of defending her title. She announced her decision to return with Lindsay Crouse of The New York Times.

“When I think about running New York, I get a feeling of ecstasy; my stomach turns,” Flanagan told The Times. “It’s like if you’re dating someone and it goes well and you want more.”

Last year, Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years. At 37 years old, she will try to become the first American woman since Mikki Gorman to repeat as champion. Gorman won in 1976 and 1977.

In April, Flanagan ran the Boston Marathon and finished seventh in 2:46:31. The race was won by Flanagan's Olympic teammate Des Linden, who became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years. Linden will also run the 2018 New York City Marathon on November 4th.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)