Shalane Flanagan has decided not to retire and will run the 2018 New York City Marathon in hopes of defending her title. She announced her decision to return with Lindsay Crouse of The New York Times.

“When I think about running New York, I get a feeling of ecstasy; my stomach turns,” Flanagan told The Times. “It’s like if you’re dating someone and it goes well and you want more.”

Last year, Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years. At 37 years old, she will try to become the first American woman since Mikki Gorman to repeat as champion. Gorman won in 1976 and 1977.

In April, Flanagan ran the Boston Marathon and finished seventh in 2:46:31. The race was won by Flanagan's Olympic teammate Des Linden, who became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years. Linden will also run the 2018 New York City Marathon on November 4th.