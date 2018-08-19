Convicted sex abuser and former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been moved out a federal prison in Arizona and transferred to a facility in Oklahoma.

Nassar, who is also a former Michigan State doctor, was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault.

He also received a 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges and was at a federal penitenary in Tucson, Arizona.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website now shows that Nassar is at the Oklahoma Federal Transfer Center, a holdover facility located in Oklahoma City.

The Detroit News first reported the transfer on Sunday.

Nassar's attorneys says he was assaulted in May after being released into general population at the Arizona federal prison.

Nassar, 55, recently denied a motion by his attorney to be re-sentenced in his sex abuse case.

He claimed the judge that oversaw his case was "admittedly not an unbiased and impartial judge."

Michigan State has agreed to pay out $500 million in settlements Nassar abuse victims and multiple victims have sued Nassar, alleging that USA Gymnastics failed to act on the abuse claims and failed to notify the U.S. Olympic Committee, Michigan State University, and law enforcement.

The Detroit Free Press reported on Sunday that 50 new lawsuits against Nassar have been filed since the original settlement. Those who want to file suit against Michigan State have until Sept. 10.