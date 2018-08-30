Kenyan runner Conseslus Kipruto came from behind to win the Diamond League final 3,000-meter steeplechase in Zurich and he did it while running about 80% of the race with just one shoe.

The Olympic champion finished in 8:10.15 and narrowly edged out Moroccan Soufiane el Bakkali who finished at 8:10.19.

Not only did he chase down his opponent to win this race, he did it with ONE SHOE.



Take a bow, Diamond League 3000M steeplechase winner Conseslus Kipruto, and rest that foot! pic.twitter.com/5X2OELmHix — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 30, 2018

Men’s steeplechase on the track in the Diamond League final in Zurich and Conseslus Kipruto is racing with one shoe. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/FXeFXaGlhD — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 30, 2018

Commentators noted Kipruto had been running without his other shoe for all but two laps of the race.

American Evan Jager finished the steeplechase in third.

A photo was shared after the race that showed part of Kipruto's foot bandaged up.

Kipruto won gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Rio Olympics and took gold at the 2017 World Championships. Kipruto is also a two-time silver medalist in the event at World Championships.