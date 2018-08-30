Watch: Kenyan Runner Wins Steeplechase After Running With One Shoe

Screenshot via @NBCSports

The Olympic champion finished in 8:10.15 and narrowly edged out Moroccan Soufiane el Bakkali of Morocco.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 30, 2018

Kenyan runner Conseslus Kipruto came from behind to win the Diamond League final 3,000-meter steeplechase in Zurich and he did it while running about 80% of the race with just one shoe.

The Olympic champion finished in 8:10.15 and narrowly edged out Moroccan Soufiane el Bakkali who finished at 8:10.19.

Commentators noted Kipruto had been running without his other shoe for all but two laps of the race. 

American Evan Jager finished the steeplechase in third.

A photo was shared after the race that showed part of Kipruto's foot bandaged up.

Kipruto won gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Rio Olympics and took gold at the 2017 World Championships. Kipruto is also a two-time silver medalist in the event at World Championships.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)