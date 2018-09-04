Report: Kerry Perry Out As USA Gymnastics CEO

USA Gymnastics president Kerry Perry reportedly forced to resign after nine months

By Scooby Axson
September 04, 2018

USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry was forced to resign after receiving criticism from former Olympians and current national team members, The Orange County Register reported.

According to the report, an announcement is expected to come on Tuesday.

Perry has only been on the job since December, when she took over for Steve Penny. Penny resigned in March 2017.

Perry was ripped for not connecting with survivors who endured sexual abuse at the hands former USA Gymnastics and U.S. Olympic team physician Larry Nassar. Nassar is currently serving time in a Florida penitentiary after being convicted of federal child pornography charges.

In January, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual assault in Michigan. More than 300 women said that were abused by Nassar, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and Gabby Douglas.

Perry's forced ouster is the second in the past week of an USA Gymnastics staff member. Mary Lee Tracy resigned as USA Gymnastics elite development coordinator after being on the job just three days.

USA Gymnastics also faces dozens of lawsuits alleging that they knew Nassar had assaulted gymnasts who participated with the organization.

