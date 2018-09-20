Russia was reinstated from international competition on Thursday following a three-year ban. But many in the international community were displeased with the ruling from the World Anti-Doping Association.

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis T. Tygart was noticeably vocal in his criticism of Thursday's announcement.

"Today marked the biggest decision in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s history, and it delivered a devastating blow to the world's clean athletes," Tygart said in a statement. "In its landmark meeting today, WADA sent one clear message to the world: we put the wishes of a small handful of sports administrators above the rights of millions of clean athletes and the dreams of billions of fans."

Read Tygart's full statement below:

Statement from USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart on the WADA Executive Committee's decision to reinstate Russa. https://t.co/eFawharH5S pic.twitter.com/qjvADRlwyx — USADA (@usantidoping) September 20, 2018

Tygart's sentiment was shared by the Vice President of WADA, Linda Hofstad Helleland, who was one of two votes within WADA against Russian reinstatement.

"Today we failed the clean athletes of the world," Helleland wrote.