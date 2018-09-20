USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart: Reinstating Russia is 'A Devastating Blow to The World's Clean Athletes'

Tygart didn't hesitate to criticize the World Anti-Doping Agency following Thursday's decision. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 20, 2018

Russia was reinstated from international competition on Thursday following a three-year ban. But many in the international community were displeased with the ruling from the World Anti-Doping Association. 

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis T. Tygart was noticeably vocal in his criticism of Thursday's announcement.

"Today marked the biggest decision in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s history, and it delivered a devastating blow to the world's clean athletes," Tygart said in a statement. "In its landmark meeting today, WADA sent one clear message to the world: we put the wishes of a small handful of sports administrators above the rights of millions of clean athletes and the dreams of billions of fans." 

Read Tygart's full statement below:

Tygart's sentiment was shared by the Vice President of WADA, Linda Hofstad Helleland, who was one of two votes within WADA against Russian reinstatement. 

"Today we failed the clean athletes of the world," Helleland wrote.

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)