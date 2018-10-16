Interim USA Gymnastics President and CEO Mary Bono announced her resignation on Tuesday after experiencing backlash over a previous tweet about Nike.

"My withdrawal comes in the wake of personal attacks, that left undefended, would have made my leading USAG a liabilty for the organization," Bono wrote in the statement.

"With respect to Mr. Kaepernick, he nationally exercised his first amendment right to kneel. I exercised mine: to mark over on my own golf shoes, the logo of the company sponsoring him for 'believing in something even if it means sacrifing everything,' " Bono added.

Bono went on to say that she was at a golf tournament for families that have lost a member of the armed services when she sent out the tweet. She wrote that she lost her brother-in-law, a Navy SEAL, "who literally sacrificed everything."

"It was an emotional reaction to the sponsor's use of that phrase that caused me to tweet, and I regret that at the time I didn't better clarify my feelings."

Bono was named to the interim position last Friday. In September, she tweeted that she was playing at a charity golf tournament but "unfortunately had these shoes in my bag," in reference to a pair of Nike shoes. She included a photo of her coloring in the white Nike check on her shoe with a black marker.

The tweet came a few days after Nike launched its "Just Do It" campaign with Colin Kaepernick.

On Saturday, four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles shared her dislike for Bono's Nike tweet.

"don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything [sic]," Biles tweeted.