Simone Biles Becomes First American to Medal in Every Event at Worlds

Biles secured six medals at the gymnastics World Championships in Qatar, becoming the first woman to do so in 30 years and the first American ever.

By Emily Caron
November 03, 2018

Simone Biles is still doing Simone Biles things, like breaking new records, despite taking a year off after the 2016 Rio Olympics. On Saturday morning, the four-time Olympian took gold on the floor exercises at the gymnastics World Championships and bronze on balance beam to become the first woman in 30 years, and first American ever, to win a medal in every event.

She'd already claimed gold in the team competition, all-around and vault alongside a silver medal on the uneven bars. 

The six medals give Biles 20 for her career, tied with Svetlana Khorkina for the career record for a female gymnast. 

Biles had suffered from a kidney stone the night before qualifying rounds began at the Aspire Dome Doha in Qatar. She dominated in qualifying despite her emergency room visit the night prior, and continued to shine throughout the finals as the week went on.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to medal in every event since Daniela Silivas of Romania at the 1988 Olympics. Biles already has the record for most overall world titles, now with 14. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)