Simone Biles is still doing Simone Biles things, like breaking new records, despite taking a year off after the 2016 Rio Olympics. On Saturday morning, the four-time Olympian took gold on the floor exercises at the gymnastics World Championships and bronze on balance beam to become the first woman in 30 years, and first American ever, to win a medal in every event.

She'd already claimed gold in the team competition, all-around and vault alongside a silver medal on the uneven bars.

When you have more World gold medals than ANYONE EVER. #DohaGym2018

The six medals give Biles 20 for her career, tied with Svetlana Khorkina for the career record for a female gymnast.

#GOAT #DohaGym2018

Biles had suffered from a kidney stone the night before qualifying rounds began at the Aspire Dome Doha in Qatar. She dominated in qualifying despite her emergency room visit the night prior, and continued to shine throughout the finals as the week went on.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to medal in every event since Daniela Silivas of Romania at the 1988 Olympics. Biles already has the record for most overall world titles, now with 14.