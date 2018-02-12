The 2018 Winter Games are underway, and Team USA is off to a solid start in the medal count.

The U.S. has no shortage of gold medal favorites, led by skier Mikaela Shiffrin. Snowboarder Red Gerard won Team USA's first gold medal of this year's Games.

Team USA won 28 medals in 2014, placing them second in the medal count behind only Russia, which was banned from competing at this year's Olympics because of doping. You can view a full medal tracker for the 2018 Olympics here.

Below, we've rounded up every medal the United States has won so far at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. This post will be updated as the Olympics progress.

Gold

Red Gerard, Snowboarding/Slopestyle

Silver

Chris Mazdzer, Luge

Bronze

Team USA has yet to win any bronze medals.