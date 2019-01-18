The number of athletes doping during the 2012 London Olympics is higher than originally anticipated, according to historian Bill Mallon and Hilary Evans of OlympStats.

11 positive tests were revealed during the Olympics and four were revealed before the games began in London, 106 positive tests have been uncovered in the re-testing of drug samples. As of Friday, 121 doping positives have reportedly been unearthed and the number continues to climb. Samples from the 2012 Summer Games can be re-tested through 2020 before the statute of limitations is reached.

76 women and 45 men have been implicated in doping in connection to the 2012 Olympics. Russia holds the greatest share of doping positives with 38, followed by Ukraine at 16. The United States tallied two doping positives from London.

Russia has been embroiled in a doping scandal for years. A German television documentary in December 2014 alleged that as many as 99% of Russian athletes are dirty and part of widespead, systemic and state-sponsored doping. In Nov. 2015, the World Anti-Doping Agency published an independent report that deemed Russia's anti-doping agency as non-compliant after uncovering evidence of corruption and cheating in Russian athletics. The International Olympic Commitee banned Russian athletes from competing under their flag at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio but 271 Russians were ruled eligible to compete as neutral athletes.

On Thursday, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued a statement celebrating "a major breakthrough for clean sport" that it was able to retrieve data from Russia's Moscow lab. Russia failed to turn over computer data and information on about 10,000 athlete doping samples by Dec. 31. Anti-Doping bodies from around the world called for Russia to be declared noncompliant. WADA's executive committee will consider a reccomendation from the compliance review panel on whether or not to suspend Russia for missing the orifinal end-of-year-deadline.

The most common doping violation per the World Anti-Doping Agency code came from 37 biological passport offenses. 32 athletes tested positive for Turinabol, while 14 tested positive for Turinabol and Stanozolol. As recently as Thursday, Georgian wrestler Davit Modzmanashvili was stripped of the silver medal that he won in the wrestling 120 kilogram event after he tested positive for the banned substance oral Turinabol.

Track and field has reported the most doping positives at the 2012 Summer Games with 80 known cases, according to Olympstats. In particular, the women's 1,500 meter final stands out as one of the dirtiest races in history with six of the top nine finishers having been implicated in PED use. Weightlifing has the second-most cases with 30.

The London Olympic organizers claimed to have the world's toughest anti-doping protocol before the 2012 games.

"We will have the technology in place that is in excess of any technology that you have ever encountered anywhere in the world," London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe said in July 2011. "You come to London and you try that, we will get you."

Mallon reports that since testing was instituted in 1968, there have been 418 known cases of doping positive at the Olympics. London has the most with 121 and Beijing is second with 86.