Tokyo 2020 Olympics to Make Medals From Discarded Phones, Cameras

Tokyo organizers are on track to collect 30.3 kilograms of gold for the Olympic medals.

By Michael Shapiro
February 08, 2019

Orgainizers for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo are in the process of collecting electronic waste in order to create medals made solely out of recycled material, according to numerous reports.

The organizers aimed to collect 30.3kg of gold, 4,100kg of silver and 2,700kg of bronze, and the target is expected to be reached by March.

The electronic waste consists largely of discarded phones and laptops. 650,000 tons of electronics are discarded in Japan every year, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. This creates a significant supply for collection and Olympic medal formation.

Just 30% of gold and silver medals were made out of recycled material at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, according to BBC. 2020 witll mark the first year with Olympic medals designed 100% from recycled material.

The finalized designs for Tokyo 2020 medals will be released later this year.

