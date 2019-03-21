Simone Biles Says Tokyo 2020 Will Be Her Last Olympics, Body Is 'Falling Apart'

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles said the 202 Tokyo Olympic games will be her last. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 21, 2019

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles said the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be her last and adds that her body is "just kind of falling apart," reports the BBC.

"I am in pain most of the time but it kind of feels right as if not, it is like you could do more," she said. 

"I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last," Biles said. "I feel like my body's gone through a lot and it's kind of just falling apart - not that you can actually tell but I really feel it a lot of the time."

The 22-year-old star is in London ahead of the Superstars of Gymnastics event. In the interview, Biles also said USA gymastics is moving in a postive direction after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. In Jan. 2018, she revealed that she was among the long list of gymnasts who were molested by the former team doctor.

Biles won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Oympic Games and one bronze. She became the first woman to win four World Championships all-around titles in 2018 and has 20 World Championship medals – 14 of which are gold. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message