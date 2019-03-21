Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles said the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be her last and adds that her body is "just kind of falling apart," reports the BBC.

"I am in pain most of the time but it kind of feels right as if not, it is like you could do more," she said.

"I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last," Biles said. "I feel like my body's gone through a lot and it's kind of just falling apart - not that you can actually tell but I really feel it a lot of the time."

The 22-year-old star is in London ahead of the Superstars of Gymnastics event. In the interview, Biles also said USA gymastics is moving in a postive direction after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. In Jan. 2018, she revealed that she was among the long list of gymnasts who were molested by the former team doctor.

Biles won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Oympic Games and one bronze. She became the first woman to win four World Championships all-around titles in 2018 and has 20 World Championship medals – 14 of which are gold.