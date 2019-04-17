HBO has released a trailer for the network's new documentary, "At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal," which explores the toll, trial and aftermath of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse crimes–and examines the institutions that allowed the scandal to continue for years.

Nassar, the former Team USA gymnastics, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January of 2018 after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan. He also pleased guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan.

The 55-year-old convincted sex offender, who was also a team doctor for Michigan State University, sexually abused more than 150 women and girls, including Olympic medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Jamie Dantzscher, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Each of those gymnasts came forward and detailed alleged by Nassar during the trial and several are featured in the trailer. The teaser ends with powerful footage of Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault, testifying against him in court.

"How much is a little girl worth?" Denhollander asks Nassar. "Look around the court room. Remember what you have witnessed. Because everything is what these survivors are worth."

Nassar also pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on federal child pornography charges and obstruction of justice in December of 2017 and was sentenced to 60 years in prison on those charges.

The documentary will preimere on May 3 on HBO.