U.S. Olympian Christian Coleman clocked the fastest 100 meter time in the world this year with his 9.79 second victory in the Brussels Diamond League final on Friday.

Coleman's finish is the fastest time run since Justin Gatlin's 9.74 in May 2015.

American compatriot Ronnie Baker took second place in 9.93 seconds. His season's best of 9.87 had been the world leading time heading into Friday.

LetsRun.com adjusted Coleman's time for wind and altitude, which would convert it to a 9.77. The conversion would be faster than Tyson Gay's American record of 9.69, which was run into a 2.0 m/s wind reading and converts to a 9.78.

Watch the race below:

Coleman made the 2016 U.S. Olympic team in 4x100 meters. He earned a silver medal in the 100 meters at last year's world championships behind Gatlin and ahead of Usain Bolt.

In February, Coleman set the indoor 60 meter world record of 6.34 seconds at the U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships. Coleman was hampered with hamstring issues for the early part of this outdoor season but appeared to return to form in July and August.

Bolt has made a few appearances as a spectator at track meets since his retirement. On Friday, he made his debut for the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian professional league.