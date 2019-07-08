Italian Olympic Medalist Filippo Magnini Saves Man From Drowning

Magnini rescued a tourist who was drowning in a Sardinian beach.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 08, 2019

Italian Olympic medalist Filippo Magnini saved a man from drowning in Sardinia, Italy on Sunday, the BBC reported on Monday.

According to the BBC, Magnini rescued the tourist after the man found himself having difficulty swimming on a beach in the Cagliari province. 

The man's friends yelled for help, but before lifeguards could intervene, Magnini—who was in the vicinity with his girlfriend—rushed to the man's aid. Magnini kept the man's head above water until lifeguards arrived with a raft, according to the BBC.

Marco Bencivenga, the chief editor of the Cremona local paper La Provincia, witness the rescue and reported it on his Facebook page.

"I just did what I had to do," the retired athlete said. 

Magnini is a 2004 Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion in the 100-meter freestyle.

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message