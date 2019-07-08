Italian Olympic medalist Filippo Magnini saved a man from drowning in Sardinia, Italy on Sunday, the BBC reported on Monday.

According to the BBC, Magnini rescued the tourist after the man found himself having difficulty swimming on a beach in the Cagliari province.

The man's friends yelled for help, but before lifeguards could intervene, Magnini—who was in the vicinity with his girlfriend—rushed to the man's aid. Magnini kept the man's head above water until lifeguards arrived with a raft, according to the BBC.

Marco Bencivenga, the chief editor of the Cremona local paper La Provincia, witness the rescue and reported it on his Facebook page.

"I just did what I had to do," the retired athlete said.

Magnini is a 2004 Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion in the 100-meter freestyle.