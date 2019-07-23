NBC is preparing to net a large profit from ad sales during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is pitching potential advertisers on the hope that the Summer Games will avoid politics.

In a call with the media on Tuesday, NBC executive vice president/advertising sales Dan Lovinger said the network expects ad sales from the 2020 Olympics to exceed its revenue of $1.2 billion made during Rio. Lovinger did not provide an exact number for NBC's goal for Tokyo, according to Sports Business Daily.

Lovinger said advertisers see the Olympics as a "unifying event" and a "brand-safe environment" free from politics, reports Sports Business Daily. The Summer Olympics runs from July 24-August 9 between the Democratic National Convention (July 13-16) and the Republican National Convention (Aug. 24-27), which precede the 2020 Presidential Election in November. Lovinger noted that most political ad sales are local and not national.

NBC also sees an opportunity to air primetime events in the U.S. thanks to the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the East Coast. Olympic events taking place in the morning in Tokyo will be broadcasted in primetime on the East Coast.