19-Year-Old Kristof Milak Shatters Michael Phelps' 200m World Record

Phelps held the 200m record for 18 years, the longest record for a men's swimming event.

By Michael Shapiro
July 24, 2019

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak shattered Michael Phelps' world record in the 200m fly on Wednesday as he won gold at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Malik clocked in at 1:50.73 to take 0.78 seconds off of Phelps’ record-setting pace from the 2009 World Championships as a 15-year-old. 

Phelps held the 200m record for 18 years, the longest record for a men's swimming event. He previously held the four fastest 200m times in swimming history before Milak's performance on Wednesday. 

The 19-year-old Malik finished Wednesday's race 3.13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Daiya Seto. 

Phelps held the 200m record for 18 years. His 400m record is still intact after 17 years. 

