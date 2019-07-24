Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak shattered Michael Phelps' world record in the 200m fly on Wednesday as he won gold at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Malik clocked in at 1:50.73 to take 0.78 seconds off of Phelps’ record-setting pace from the 2009 World Championships as a 15-year-old.

WR alert!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨

Kristof Milak sets a World Record stopping the clock in 1:50.73 in the 200m Butterfly! 🇭🇺

He beats @MichaelPhelps record from 2009! CONGRATS, Kristof! 💪💦🏊‍♂️#FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/XOTJaeEiwe — FINA (@fina1908) July 24, 2019

Hungarian Kristof Milak, 19 years old, shatters Michael Phelps' 200m butterfly world record by .78 of a second at swimming worlds. pic.twitter.com/z8mG4Pjv3B — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 24, 2019

Phelps held the 200m record for 18 years, the longest record for a men's swimming event. He previously held the four fastest 200m times in swimming history before Milak's performance on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Malik finished Wednesday's race 3.13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Daiya Seto.

