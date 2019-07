The Tokyo 2020 are officially one year away.

With the medal designs released and athletes on publicity campaigns, 2020 doesn't feel that far away.

New additions to the 2020 games include sport climbing, skateboarding, baseball/softball, surfing and karate.

Check out SI's full 2020 Olympics preview, with athletes and storylines to watch now that we are one year out from the Games.

Here's the full schedule of when sports start competing:

Opening Ceremonies: Friday, July 24

Swimming: Saturday, July 25

Diving: Sunday, July 26

Artistic Swimming: Monday, August 3

Water Polo: Saturday, July 25

Marathon Swimming: Wednesday, August 5

Archery: Friday, July 24

Track and Field: Friday, July 31

Marathon: Sunday, August 2

Race Walk: Friday, July 31

Badminton: Saturday, July 25

Baseball: Wednesday, July 29

Softball: Wednesday, July 22

3x3 Basketball: Saturday, July 25

Basketball: Sunday, July 26

Boxing: Saturday, July 25

Canoe Slalom: Sunday, July 26

Canoe Spring: Monday, August 3

Cycling BMX Freestyle: Saturday, August 1

Cycling BMX Racing: Thursday, July 30

Cycling Mountain Bike: Monday, July 27

Cycling Road: Saturday, July 25

Cycling Track: Monday, August 3

Equestrian Dressage: Saturday, July 25

Equestrian Eventing: Friday, July 31

Equestrian Jumping: Tuesday, August 4

Fencing: Saturday, July 25

Football: Wednesday, July 22

Golf: Thursday, July 30

Gymnastics Artistic: Saturday, July 25

Gymnastics Rhythmic: Saturday, August 7

Gymnastics Trampoline: Friday, July 31

Handball: Saturday, July 25

Hockey: Saturday, July 25

Judo: Saturday, July 25

Karate (Kata, Kumite): Thursday, August 6

Modern Pentathlon: Thursday, August 6

Rowing: Friday, July 24

Rugby: Monday, July 27

Sailing: Sunday, July 26

Shooting Rifle and Pistol: Saturday, July 25

Shooting Shotgun: Sunday, July 26

Skateboarding Park: Wednesday, August 5

Skateboarding Street: Sunday, July 26

Sport Climbing: Tuesday, August 4

Surfing: Sunday, July 26

Table Tennis: Saturday, July 25

Taekwondo: Saturday, July 25

Tennis: Saturday, July 25

Triathlon: Monday, July 27

Beach Volleyball: Saturday, July 25

Volleyball: Saturday, July 25

Weightlifting: Saturday, July 25

Wrestling (Freestyle, Greco-Roman): Sunday, August 2

Closing Ceremonies: Sunday, August 9