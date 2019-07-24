Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals were unveiled by organizers for the 2020 Olympics on Wednesday, which is exactly one year out from the start of the Summer Games. Thousands of politicians, sponsors and fans jammed an exhibition hall in central Tokyo on Wednesday to celebrate the one-year mark.

The medals were created by Japanese designer Junichi Kawanishi. The front side carries the Tokyo Olympic emblem, with the Greek goddess of victory on the back.

Kawanishi wrote that the medals are to "resemble rough stones that have been polished and which now shine with light and brilliance."

In February, Tokyo 2020 organizers were in the process of collecting electronic waste to create medals made solely out of recycled material. They aimed to collect 30.3kg of gold, 4,100kg of silver and 2,700kg of bronze to create the sustainable medals. This will be the first year medals are made 100 percent from recycled material.

