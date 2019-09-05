Michigan State University will pay a record $4.5 million fine for failing to respond to sexual assault complaints against former team doctor and convicted sex criminal Larry Nassar, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced Thursday, per the Detroit Free Press.

The fine is part of a settlement with the Education Department after investigations launched by the federal government into the university's handling of abuse allegations against Nassar determined that Michigan State showed "complete failure to protect students."

"What happened at Michigan State University was abhorrent," DeVos said in a press call, according to The New York Times. "The crimes for which Larry Nassar and William Strampel have been convicted are disgusting and unimaginable. So too was the university’s response to their crimes."

The fine is the largest in the history of the Clery Act, according to The Detroit News. It is also nearly twice the $2.4 million the department had fined Penn State with following an investigation into the 2011 scandal involving Jerry Sandusky.

Michigan State is also required to overhaul its Title IX compliance procedures under the agreement reached with DeVos.

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges and also faces a 40- to 175-year sentence issued in Ingham County and a 40- to 125-year sentence from Eaton County for sexual assaults. Those sentences will not begin until he finishes the federal sentence.

MSU settled lawsuits by more than 300 Nassar survivors with a payment of $500 million, with some lawsuits still pending by more than 100 Nassar survivors.

Michigan State has yet to issue a commented on the fine.