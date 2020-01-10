Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Herndon, the Marine veteran who crawled on his hands and knees across the finish line at the 2019 Boston Marathon, shared a post on Twitter announcing that he will return to the race on April 20.

"Redemption," Herndon wrote with 100 days until the race.

Last year, a video of Herndon making his way to the finish line went viral and he later shared that he was running the race in memory of fellow Marines Mark Juarez and Matthew Ballard and British journalist Rupert Hamer, who were all killed in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

Herndon finished the Boston Marathon in three hours and 38 minutes. He did not hit a qualifying time for the New York City Marathon but race organizers later surprised him with a spot for the race last November. The Tallmadge, Ohio native finished the New York City Marathon in three hours and five minutes.