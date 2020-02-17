© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA has announced its 3x3 basketball squads for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bengaluru, India.

Canyon Barry (Florida), Robbie Hummel (Purdue), Dominique Jones (Fort Hays State University) and Kareem Maddox (Princeton) will represent the U.S. in the men's tournament. Team USA constitutes one of 20 teams competing for three spots in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Barry is the son of Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry and also the half-brother of former NBA players Jon Barry and Brent Barry. Canyon currently plays for the Iowa Wolves of the G League.

Hummel averaged 14 points during his four seasons at Purdue—which saw a Sweet 16 appearance—and played two seasons with the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, both Jones and Maddox were part of a team that won gold in 3x3 basketball at the Pan American Games last July.

The women's team features four WNBA players: Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky), Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) and Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces).

This year's Olympic Games that will be the first to include 3x3 basketball.

In the Qualifying Tournament, teams compete in a round-robin, group-stage tournament—akin to the World Cup or other European-styled competitions.

Team USA will compete in Group B of the men's tournament, along with Lithuania, Belgium, South Korea and New Zealand.

Group A includes Mongolia, Poland, Brazil, Turkey and Czech Republic, while Group C consists of Slovenia, France, Qatar, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Group D features the Netherlands, Latvia, Canada, Croatia and India.

The U.S. women's team will play in Group A with France, Germany, Uruguay and Indonesia.

Group B features Iran, Japan, Ukraine, Turkmenistan and Australia, and Group C includes Netherlands, Estonia, Belarus, Hungary and Sri Lanka. In Group D, Italy, Taipei, Switzerland, Spain and host India will play.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, where the knock-out stage begins.

The winner of the third-place game, as well as both teams that qualify for the final, will compete in the Olympics.

The world's top three teams in this event—China, Serbia and Russia—and Japan, the host nation, have already booked their ticket to Tokyo.

In total, there will be eight 3x3 teams that qualify.

The eighth team will be decided in a separate six-team tournament in April in Budapest, Hungary. This tournament is meant to produce a 3x3 team whose country was not represented in the traditional 5x5 format in either 2012 or 2016.