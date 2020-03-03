International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams fielded several questions regarding the status of the Tokyo Olympics as the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow worldwide. Adams remained firm in his stance that the Summer Games will begin as scheduled July 24.

"We made a decision and the decision is the Games go ahead," Adams said.

Adams said the IOC has been in communication with the World Health Organization and all the advice given is that they've received the go-ahead.

The Olympics' status came into question after senior IOC member Dick Pound said a decision should be made by late May on whether the Games would be staged. IOC president Thomas Bach and other organizers said preparations would continue as planned.

Japan Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said Tokyo's contract with the IOC calls for the Olympics to be held within 2020 so it could be interpreted as allowing a postponement.

The coronavirus, which causes a range of respiratory illnesses, has infected more than 92,000 people in at least 71 countries. More than 3,000 people have died as a result of the disease. The disease originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading widely to Europe and the Middle East. The number of people infected in Iran has soared past 2,300 reported cases. The spread in China has slowed down.

The United States' number of cases is now more than 100. There have been seven casualties, all in Washington State, in the U.S.

Several major sporting events have already been canceled, including the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships in Nanjing, China. Italy's Serie A matches were postponed as more than 1,100 people have tested positive and 29 deaths were linked to coronavirus in Italy. The Asian Champions League games were postponed until April.

The Olympics will run from July 24 to August 9.