Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, according to USA Today's Christine Brennan.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound told USA Today. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

"It will come in stages," he added. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense."

On Sunday, the IOC said it would take up to four weeks to make a final decision on the Tokyo Olympics and the possibility of postponing it to later this year or 2021. The opening ceremony is currently set for July 24. Cancellation is not an option.

The 2020 Olympics would be the first to be suspended. The modern Olympics has been canceled only during wartime.

In late February, Pound was among the first within the IOC to raise concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and making a decision on the fate of the Games by May. In an interview with the Associated Press, he had said "you’re probably looking at a cancellation" if the Olympics proceeded as scheduled.

A final decision on the Olympics would be announced by the IOC, IOC president Thomas Bach or Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.