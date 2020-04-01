Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles voiced her support for the IOC's decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said, "We need to be sure everyone in the U.S. and around the world is safe.”

Biles won four golds and a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She still plans to compete in Tokyo despite the postponement.

“I cried, but ultimately, it was the right decision,” Biles said on The Today Show on Wednesday. “Mentally, going another year, I think that’s what going to take a toll on us."

The IOC and Japan agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympics on March 24. The 2021 Olympics are now slated to begin on July 23, 2021, ending on Aug. 8, 2021.

There are more than 796,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.