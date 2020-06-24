The 2020 New York City Marathon has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,

New York Road Runners and the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York officially made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

After months of discussion among organizers, city officials and health experts, it was determined that staging a marathon with more than 50,000 runners and fans lined alongside the 26.2-mile course from Staten Island to Manhattan would be impossible to practice safe social distancing despite dropping infection rates in New York.

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” New York Road Runners president and CEO Michael Capiraso said in a statement. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."

The Nov. 1 race was slated to celebrate the event's 50th anniversary.

The cancelation marks the second U.S. major marathon to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Boston Marathon, which is usually held on Patriots Day in Massachusetts in April, was initially postponed for September before getting canceled.

Organizers for the Chicago Marathon, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 11, are continuing to monitor the situation amid concern over another wave of infections in the fall.

The New York City Marathon was last canceled in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast hard just days before the race.

Runners registered for the 2020 edition of the race will be contacted with further details regarding their entry and the cancelation process.

The 50th running of the New York City Marathon is scheduled to take place on November 7, 2021.