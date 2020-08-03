No Olympics? Katie Ledecky Impresses by Balancing Cup of Milk on Her Head While Swimming

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has impressed us over and over again by dominating opponents in races, but she might have just performed her most awe-inspiring trick yet.

On Tuesday, Ledecky posted a video on Instagram showing her swimming the entire length of the pool while balancing a glass of milk on her head.

I can barely drink a glass of milk without spilling it, but of course, Ledecky makes this trick look super easy while she swims. After she reached the other side of the pool, she took a refreshing sip of milk to treat herself.

Ledecky was originally planning to be at the Tokyo Olympics this week and undoubtedly adding to her medal collection until the Summer Games were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. It looks like she's finding plenty of ways to stay busy during the quarantine.