Screenshot NBC Sports broadcast

Noah Lyles raised a black-gloved fist in protest at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday evening.

The meet was the first full-on track meet on the Diamond League circuit as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancelation and postponement of major races around the world.

Lyles is the reigning world champion in the 200 meters and considered a gold medal favorite for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He ended up winning the race in 19.76 seconds, which is the fastest in the world for 2020. His brother, Josephus, took second in 20.30.

In June, and in the wake of the violent killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, some of the biggest track and field athletes shared their experiences and encounters with racism in America with Sports Illustrated.

Lyles teased the demonstration by tweeting a photo of John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Political demonstrations by athletes are banned at the Olympics due to Rule 50 of the Olympic Chart that states "gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling" are not allowed. The IOC Athletes' Commission has started discussions regarding the rule with athletes.

The next scheduled Diamond League will be held in Stockholm on Aug. 23.