Lolo Jones, 38, Wins First Bobsled World Title in Olympic Event

It's been 13 years since Lolo Jones won her first world championship in the 60-meter hurdles. The 38-year-old added to her trophy case on Saturday by winning her first world championship in an Olympic program bobsled event after placing first in the two-woman race in Altenberg, Germany alongside Kaillie Humphries. The pair won after two runs of 56.40 seconds and 56.54 (1:52.94) while Germany took second place at 1:53.28.

This was Humphries's fourth world championship—becoming the first woman ever to win four bobsled world titles—and Jones's first in this event. They are expected to be gold medal contenders in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Jones, 38, also placed first in 2013 in the mixed team bobsled event. She was preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo before the pandemic and rejoined the U.S. bobsled team in November to compete in Germany.

The dual-sport athlete took to social media to celebrate and hit back at criticism she heard before her world championship.

Humphries, who has dual Canadian citizenship, won two Olympic gold medals representing Canada in the two-woman bobsled in 2010 and 2014.