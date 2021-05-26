Major Japan Newspaper Asahi Calls For Olympic Cancellation

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search
Colleen Quigley ready to run in 2020 Olympics
Colleen Quigley ready to run in 2020 Olympics

Major Japan Newspaper Asahi Shimbun Calls For Olympic Cancellation

Author:
Publish date:

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months.

It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers which have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics.

Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Olympics that are to open on July 23.

“We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation.”

“Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. “We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.”

Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the U.S. to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics.

Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and the IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income.

Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Tokyo and Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration.

Organizers and the IOC say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of additional judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media.

Last week, IOC Vice President John Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force.

“Absolutely, yes,” he replied.

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Julio and Shannon
NFL

Report: Julio Jones Call Raises Concerns for FOX, NFL

According to FOS, it was not clear if Jones knew he was live on air with Sharpe along with co-host Skip Bayless.

Tokyo Olympics logo
Play
Olympics

Major Japan Newspaper Asahi Calls For Olympic Cancellation

Asahi Shimbun, one of the five national newspapers in Japan, calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics.

nets-celtics-game-2
NBA

Nets Put Series Out of Reach With Game 2 Blowout

Brooklyn's 130-108 rout of Boston makes a series comeback nearly impossible for an undermanned Celtics squad.

May 16, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the ball over Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker (20) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
NBA

Randle's Son Hands Him Most Improved Player Award

Julius Randle's son, Kyden, surprised him with the Most Improved Player Award as the Knicks prepared to continue their first postseason dance since 2013.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

May 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) hands the ball to Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.
MLB

Plesac Breaks Thumb While 'Aggressively' Taking Off Shirt

Zach Plesac suffered a non-displaced fracture in his thumb after he "aggressively" ripped off his shirt on Sunday and got it caught on a chair at his locker.

kristaps-porzingis-mavericks-new
NBA

Mavs' Porzingis Fined $50K for Safety Protocol Violation

Porzingis attended a club on May 23, violating the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar or club.

Diana Taurasi driving the ball
Play
WNBA

Taurasi to Miss Four Weeks With Small Fracture in Sternum

Diana Taurasi unknowingly played two games with the fracture before a CT scan revealed the injury this week.