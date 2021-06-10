IOC Proposes Brisbane as Host Site for 2032 Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
IOC to Vote On Brisbane as Host City for 2032 Olympics

Tokyo Olympics logo

The IOC executive board recommended Brisbane as the host site for the 2032 Olympics on Thursday.  A vote will be held to confirm Brisbane as the host site in Tokyo in late July.

“Sport is seen by many governments around the world as essential to the long-term development of their countries and regions," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement. "The Brisbane 2032 Olympic project shows how forward-thinking leaders recognize the power of sport as a way to achieve lasting legacies for their communities.”

The 2000 Olympics were held in Sydney, Australia, which marks the second time the nation hosted an Olympic Games. The first Olympics in Australia were held in Melbourne in 1956.

Paris will serve as the host of the 2024 Olympics. The 2028 Games are slated to be held in Los Angeles. Salt Lake City was the last American city to host an Olympics in 2002.

Brisbane 2032 is slated to be held from July 23-Aug. 8. Events will likely be held in the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, both located in the Australian state of Queensland. 

