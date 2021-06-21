Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Allyson Felix Qualifies for Her Fifth Olympic Games, First as a Mother

Author:
Publish date:

Allyson Felix is one of three Americans to qualify for the women's 400m in the Tokyo Olympics. She placed second in the qualifier on Sunday with a time of 50.02 seconds and is now heading to her fifth Olympic Games, and her first as a mother. 

Quanera Hayes and Wadeline Jonathas also qualified by finishing in the top three and will be her teammates in the 4x400m.

Felix, 35, has won six gold and three silver medals over her Olympic career that began at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. If she were to medal in both events this summer, she'd surpass the mark set by Carl Lewis, who has 10, as the most decorated American in track and field history

Felix already has more Olympic medals than any other woman in U.S. track and field history

More Olympics Coverage:  

YOU MAY LIKE

Allyson Felix running.
Olympics

Allyson Felix Qualifies for Fifth Olympics at 35

Allyson Felix could become the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history if she wins two medals in Tokyo this summer.

kevin huerter
NBA

Kevin Huerter Leads Hawks to Game 7 Win Over 76ers

Huerter poured in a career playoffs high 27 points as the Hawks upset the 76ers on the road in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

katie-ledecky-katie-grimes-us-trials
Olympics

Youthful U.S. Swim Team Faces Tall Task Ahead in Tokyo

Armed with an extra year of growth, a plethora of teenagers grabbed spots on the U.S. Olympic swim team, particularly on the women's side.

wander franco
MLB

Rays to Call Up Top Prospect Wander Franco

Franco, 20, is unanimously considered to be the best prospect in baseball. The switch-hitting shortstop is expected to debut against the Red Sox.

Colombia playing against Peru in a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

How to Watch Colombia vs. Peru

How to watch Colombia vs. Peru in the Copa América group stage on Sunday, June 20.

devin booker (1)
NBA

Booker's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Suns to Game 1 Win

Booker delivered his first career triple-double as the Suns beat the Clippers, 120-114, without Chris Paul.

James Jones at a press conference with the Suns.
NBA

Suns GM James Jones Named 2020-21 Executive of The Year

James Jones is the first Suns executive to win the award since Bryan Colangelo won it in 2005.

Kevin Durant driving against the Nuggets.
NBA

Report: Durant Joins Beal, Booker in Committing to Team USA

Kevin Durant is expected to join Team USA alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who will be a first-time participant.