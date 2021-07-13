Federer Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Due to Knee Injury

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer announced he will withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury.

"I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer wrote in a social media post. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland."

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer."

Federer, 39, won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008 and a silver medal in Rio in 2012. He is a 20-time Grand Slam champion but has not won a major since 2018. Federer's eight Wimbledon titles are the most of any male player in the Open era.

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin on July 23. Andy Murray will defend the gold medal he won in Rio at the Tokyo Games. Rafael Nadal will not play in the tournament.

