Olympian's Nursing Newborn Gets Visa to Travel to Olympics

The Big Interview: Simone Biles

Aliphine Tuliamuk's Infant Daughter Gets Visa, Will Travel Together to Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

American long-distance runner Aliphine Tuliamuk announced on Tuesday that her infant daughter was granted a visa and will be allowed to travel with her to Tokyo for the Olympics.

"The last 6 months with you baby Zoe have been the best ones of our lives, your dad and I are so blessed to get to watch you grow and teach you everything we know about this world," Tuliamuk wrote on Instagram. "And now we are beyond excited that you get to come to Japan and cheer on your mama as she goes after her biggest running goals, ZOE’s VISA ARRIVED TODAY!"

Her elation comes after the IOC's decision to allow Olympians to bring their infants who are still breastfeeding. Originally, all foreign spectators, including family members, were banned from the Olympics due to concerns over COVID-19 in Japan but the decision was changed in June. 

Tuliamuk, 32, won the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials is set to compete in Sapporo (where the marathon will be contested for the Summer Games) on Aug. 7.

Tuliamuk and several other Olympians who are mothers told The Washington Post in May that they were extremely concerned at the thought of having to make a choice between the Olympics and their children. This thought was especially scary foTuliamuk who may have the youngest child of all the U.S. Olympians.

“If I’m going to perform my best, she’s going to have to be there with me — and I hope she will be," Tuliamuk said. "I am still nursing Zoe and cannot imagine her not being with me."

Thankfully, she will not have to make that decision. 

