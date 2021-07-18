Coco Gauff Out of Tokyo Olympics After Positive COVID-19 Test

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Coco Gauff Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

Coco Gauff announced that she has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The 17-year-old was the second-highest ranked women's player in the U.S. team selected for Tokyo. Gauff is also the youngest player ranked in the WTA Tour top 100. 

"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Gauff wrote on Twitter

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family." 

The rest of the U.S. team is made up of 2021 Australian Open runner-up and world No. 15 Jennifer Brady, No. 27 Jessica Pegula and No. 35 Alison Riske for women's singles, while Nicole Melichar and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are doubles-only selections.

Fellow Americans No. 4 Sofia Kenin and No. 16 Serena Williams opted out of the games while Venus Williams, the most decorated Olympic tennis player in history with five medals, didn't qualify for the singles tournament. 

Gauff last competed at Wimbledon earlier this month where she lost in the fourth round to Angelique Kerber. Gauff was expected to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000, according to NBC Sports

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota United beats the Seattle Sounders
Soccer

Minnesota Ends Seattle's MLS-Record Unbeaten Streak to Start Season

Robin Lod's late winner dealt the Sounders their first loss of the season after 13 matches.

Home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs points "fair" after a Pirates hit.
MLB

Pirates Score Three on Infield Dribbler After Mets Swipe Fair Ball Foul

The Pirates scored three runs when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly swatted a softly hit fair ball into foul territory in the first inning Sunday.

Gabriel Heinze is fired as Atlanta United coach
Soccer

Atlanta United Fires Manager Heinze

Atlanta struggled under Gabriel Heinze, who had recently frozen out star striker Josef Martinez without public explanation.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber with Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.
Soccer

Gignac, Ochoa Headline Liga MX Squad for MLS All-Star Game

Led by five Cruz Azul players, Liga MX unveiled a 25-man All-Star roster ahead of the MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles.

Coco Gauff competing at Wimbledon.
Olympics

Coco Gauff Out of Tokyo Olympics After Positive COVID-19 Test

The 17-year-old was set to be the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000.

Wide shot of Roman Reigns making his entrance on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ 2021

Fans are back in WWE arenas and the result should be fun.

An aerial view of Paris.
Cycling

Tadej Pogačar Wins Second Straight Tour de France

The Slovenian cyclist defended his title after becoming the youngest winner of the Tour de France last year at 21 years old.

An official waving the checkered flag.
Racing

Hamilton Wins British GP After Verstappen Crash

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton won at his home track after championship leader Max Verstappen was taken to the hospital following a collision.